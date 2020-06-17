Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host 2020 Emmy Awards

  1. Home
Television host Jimmy Kimmel will host and produce the Emmy award ceremony this year.
This marks the third time Kimmel will be hosting the Emmys, following the 64th event in 2012 and 68th in 2016. Other details about the 72nd Emmy Awards are awaited, reports variety.com.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," said Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer.

The Primetime Emmy telecast is still scheduled to be held on September 20, but information about the telecast's producer, or how the show will look in the time of pandemic is yet to be revealed.

According to sources, many scenarios are being explored for an Emmys broadcast, which include a fully virtual version and an in-person event, which incorporates some virtual and other "non-traditional" elements. The final decision will be made based on the version that ensures the health and safety of anyone involved in the show.

Lately, Kimmel has been hosting remote editions of "Jimmy Kimmel Live", which airs in India on Star World. He has been shooting at home since late March.

