Jimmy Kimmel apologises to Quinta Brunson after facing backlash for his Emmys bit during her awards speech

Emmy Awards 2022 were held earlier this week and as Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson bagged an award at the ceremony. Her acceptance speech seemed to become uncomfortable after Jimmy Kimmel continued to perform a comedy bit on stage. Kimmel received a lot of backlash online for the same and recently the Jimmy Kimmel Live host apologised to Brunson for the same.

During Brunson's appearance on the show, Jimmy apologised to her saying, "I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do was upset you because I think so much of you. And I think you know that — I hope you know that." Kimmel called it a "dumb comedy bit." The Abbott Elementary creator accepted Jimmy's apology and said that she wasn’t bothered by what else was going on around her. "I had a great night."