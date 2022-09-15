Jimmy Kimmel apologises to Quinta Brunson after facing backlash for his Emmys bit during her awards speech
Jimmy Kimmel apologised to Quinta Brunson for his Emmys sketch as she appeared as a guest on his show.
Emmy Awards 2022 were held earlier this week and as Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson bagged an award at the ceremony. Her acceptance speech seemed to become uncomfortable after Jimmy Kimmel continued to perform a comedy bit on stage. Kimmel received a lot of backlash online for the same and recently the Jimmy Kimmel Live host apologised to Brunson for the same.
During Brunson's appearance on the show, Jimmy apologised to her saying, "I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do was upset you because I think so much of you. And I think you know that — I hope you know that." Kimmel called it a "dumb comedy bit." The Abbott Elementary creator accepted Jimmy's apology and said that she wasn’t bothered by what else was going on around her. "I had a great night."
During Monday’s Emmy Awards Will Arnett and Kimmel were the presenters for best writing in a comedy series. Arnett dragged a seemingly passed-out Kimmel onto the stage, explaining that the host had one too many margaritas after losing in his category.
While speaking to the reporters backstage after her Emmy win, Brunson had said that Kimmel "didn’t bother me that much" and had also added that she was scheduled to guest on his show on Wednesday and joked that she "might punch him in the face." Brunson took home her first Emmy award on Monday night after winning for best writing for a comedy series. She is the third Black person, and second Black woman, to win writing for a comedy series after Larry Wilmore and Lena Waithe.
ALSO READ: Jimmy Kimmel facts: 8 things you probably didn't know about three times Primetime Emmy Awards host