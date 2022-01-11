Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears as he gives a heartfelt tribute to his longtime friend Bob Saget

Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to his friend Bob Saget on Monday, following the comedian's passing at the age of 65, calling him "the sweetest man" and a "caring and supportive friend." Kimmel held back tears in an emotional piece shot without a studio audience as he revealed his views on Saget's death after the comedian was found dead in a hotel room.

"If you've read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was 'the sweetest,' " Kimmel, 54, began as per PEOPLE. "Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it's true. It's the best word — if you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it: the sweetest," he shared. "I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people," the Emmy Award-winning talk show host said.

After learning of Saget's death, Kimmel claimed he went through previous emails from the Full House star, including some "serious" communications about "life and the well-being of our children." The Jimmy Kimmel Live! presenter then produced a printed copy of an email from Saget in which they discussed their children, which read: "One night soon let's go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them."

Kimmel also stated that while his son William "Billy" John Kimmel was in the hospital, Saget frequently checked in with him. He then expressed his condolences to the stand-up comedian's three kids, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, as well as to his wife and everyone who knew him.

Meanwhile, Authorities stated on Monday that Saget's autopsy report had been finished and that there is no indication of foul play or drug usage at this time.

ALSO READ:Bob Saget opened up about battling COVID-19 in a podcast days before his passing