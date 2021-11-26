Jimmy Kimmel burns his 'hair and eyebrow off' in Thanksgiving accident; See post

Looks like Jimmy Kimmel's Thanksgiving is off to a fiery start. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 54, shared an inside peek at how his Thanksgiving is going so far on Instagram... and it looks that things were a bit too heated for him to bear.

"Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!" The father of four and talk show presenter posted a picture of himself staring at the camera, with pieces of black ash sprinkled on his brows, arm, and hairline under his baseball hat. Though he didn't clarify, it looks the actor had an accident in his outdoor kitchen, since the shot was taken in front of a brick oven. Several of Kimmel's famous friends commented on the hilarious post, like DJ Khaled, who wrote, "Take it easy my brother love and blessings to you and your family, happy holidays."

Check out his post here:

As per PEOPLE, This is not the first time the comedian has burnt his body hair while cooking. Kimmel appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show in November and described a terrifying Fourth of July event in which he caused a "massive explosion" to spew from his barbecue. He told his fellow host: “I turned the gas on on the grill and then I went for a little walk to look for matches. And then when I came back I thought, ‘Hmm, I should probably open the lid and air this thing out, maybe turn it off and start over again." Kimmel continued as per PEOPLE: “And then I thought, ‘No, I’m not going to do that. What I’ll do is I’ll light a piece of paper on fire, then throw it into the grill.’ I did that, and there was a massive explosion in my face. I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off.”

Meanwhile, the comedian is presently the longest-serving talk show presenter on American television. Since 2003, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has broadcast on ABC.