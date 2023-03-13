Jimmy Kimmel faces backlash for asking Malala Yousafzai about Harry Styles-Chris Pine controversy

Fans took over Twitter after Jimmy Kimmel questions Malala Yousafzai over Harry Styles and Chris Pine controversy during the Oscars in 2023.

The Stranger at the Gate executive producer, Malala Yousafzai, who is 25 years old, attended the Oscars in support of her short film, which was up for Best Documentary Short Film.

Oscars Awards 2023, which were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, put educational activists in an uncomfortable position. But as Malala is known to make her way through, she did know how to respond to Jimmy Kimmel in a subtle way, which made fans call her out for her ‘classy’ and ‘elegant’ reply.

Here is what happened between Jimmy Kimmel and Malala Yousafzai.

Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and an education activist, made an appearance with her husband at this year's Oscars.

The 25-year-old attended the event as executive producer of The Stranger at the Gate in support of her short film that was up for Best Documentary Short Film. During which Malala had a strange experience with Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the 95th Academy Awards, who took the stage during the ceremony.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner was questioned by Jimmy Kimmel, who claimed to take questions from the audience regarding the turmoil surrounding Harry Styles and Chris Pine's spit-gate incident that surfaced last year.

‘As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history,’ Kimmel commented while asking, ‘I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?’

‘I only talk about peace,’ Malala Yousafzai responded to Jimmy Kimmel’s question, which was addressed to her.

Fans slammed Jimmy Kimmel for the question and applauded Malala for her response. Find out

While some Twitter users praised the Nobel laureate for her "classy" response to the "unfunny and cringe" joke, others found the question addressed to her unimpressive.

