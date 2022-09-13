Jimmy Kimmel facts: 8 things you probably didn't know about three times Primetime Emmy Awards host

It all started when the nominations for Outstanding Writing for a comedy series were being announced - Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnett were presenting the award, and the two took the "comedy" part of the award too seriously. Kimmel acted as being passed out on the stage and Will dragged him onto the stage, saying it is the 13th time that he has lost. Jimmy had previously lost the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, and this was the 13th time that he had lost.

Jimmy Kimmel is a famous television host, writer, comedian, and producer. He is best known for hosting the late-night talk show on ABC 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' He has also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012, 2016, and 2020. Along with that, he has served as the host of the Academy Awards two times. Here are some quick facts about Jimmy Kimmel that you probably didn't know about. But before that, let us know what happened at the Emmys 2022 between Brunson and Kimmel. At the Emmys 2022 , he sparked controversy as he stole Quinta Brunson's winning moment at 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Quinta Brunson was declared the winner for her series Abbott Elementary, an ABC sitcom. Jimmy Kimmel remained on stage throughout Brunson's acceptance speech, and this irked many people. The famous host gave her a thumbs up when Brunson said "Jimmy wake up, I won." and Arnett had to drag him back offstage. Fans are not so happy about the moment, but it seems like Quinta took everything quite sportingly. Well, this is just one of the moments of an Award show that's going to be the talk of the town for quite some time.

Here are some quick facts about Jimmy Kimmel that one must know about.

Top 8 facts about Jimmy Kimmel

1. He started out with a career in radio

Jimmy was hugely inspired by David Letterman, and just like him, he began to work in radio as a host of a Sunday night interview show on UNLV's college station while he was in high school.

In 1989, he started working as a co-host at KZOK-FM for the show The Me and Him Show.

Later on, after many ups and downs, he planned to host his own show in Palm Springs, California. For his show at KCMJ, he hired Carson Daly as his intern.

He then hosted the Kevin and Bean morning show as "Jimmy the Sports Guy" for five years, during which he became friends with the famous comedian Adam Carolla.

2. He broke the Guinness World Record

In 2007, Jimmy was asked to host Live with Regis and Kelly for a week, and during that period, he also hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live!

But, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is recorded in LA, and Live with Regis and Kelly broadcasts from New York, so, unfortunately, he was forced to commute from Monday to Friday between New York and Los Angeles so that he could host both the shows.

This made him break the Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled in one workweek. He covered 22,406 miles and it seems like he still holds that record!

3. His family too is artistic

This doesn't come as a shock that Jimmy comes from an artistic family. Jonathan Kimmel, brother of Jimmy, is a part of the production team of Jimmy Kimmel Live. In fact, he has also written six episodes for South Park under the Juan Kimmelini moniker. Jimmy's sister Jill does stand-up comedies, and Frank, his uncle used to appear on a late-night show before his demise in 2011. So, creativity runs in family genes, and they all are doing great in their career.

4. He is also a producer

Yes, not only is he a brilliant talk show host, but also a fantabulous producer. He has produced many great shows like The Man Show, Crank Yankers, The Andy Milonakis Show, and Sports Show with Norm Macdonald. In fact, he serves as the executive producer of the show Jimmy Kimmel Live!