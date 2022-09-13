Jimmy Kimmel facts: 8 things you probably didn't know about three times Primetime Emmy Awards host
Jimmy Kimmel is a popular host and comedian and has hosted a variety of awards shows including the Emmys and Academy awards. Here are some facts about Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Jimmy Kimmel is a famous television host, writer, comedian, and producer. He is best known for hosting the late-night talk show on ABC 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' He has also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012, 2016, and 2020. Along with that, he has served as the host of the Academy Awards two times. Here are some quick facts about Jimmy Kimmel that you probably didn't know about. But before that, let us know what happened at the Emmys 2022 between Brunson and Kimmel. At the Emmys 2022, he sparked controversy as he stole Quinta Brunson's winning moment at 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
It all started when the nominations for Outstanding Writing for a comedy series were being announced - Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnett were presenting the award, and the two took the "comedy" part of the award too seriously. Kimmel acted as being passed out on the stage and Will dragged him onto the stage, saying it is the 13th time that he has lost. Jimmy had previously lost the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, and this was the 13th time that he had lost.
Quinta Brunson was declared the winner for her series Abbott Elementary, an ABC sitcom. Jimmy Kimmel remained on stage throughout Brunson's acceptance speech, and this irked many people. The famous host gave her a thumbs up when Brunson said "Jimmy wake up, I won." and Arnett had to drag him back offstage. Fans are not so happy about the moment, but it seems like Quinta took everything quite sportingly. Well, this is just one of the moments of an Award show that's going to be the talk of the town for quite some time.
Here are some quick facts about Jimmy Kimmel that one must know about.
Top 8 facts about Jimmy Kimmel
1. He started out with a career in radio
Jimmy was hugely inspired by David Letterman, and just like him, he began to work in radio as a host of a Sunday night interview show on UNLV's college station while he was in high school.
In 1989, he started working as a co-host at KZOK-FM for the show The Me and Him Show.
Later on, after many ups and downs, he planned to host his own show in Palm Springs, California. For his show at KCMJ, he hired Carson Daly as his intern.
He then hosted the Kevin and Bean morning show as "Jimmy the Sports Guy" for five years, during which he became friends with the famous comedian Adam Carolla.
2. He broke the Guinness World Record
In 2007, Jimmy was asked to host Live with Regis and Kelly for a week, and during that period, he also hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live!
But, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is recorded in LA, and Live with Regis and Kelly broadcasts from New York, so, unfortunately, he was forced to commute from Monday to Friday between New York and Los Angeles so that he could host both the shows.
This made him break the Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled in one workweek. He covered 22,406 miles and it seems like he still holds that record!
3. His family too is artistic
This doesn't come as a shock that Jimmy comes from an artistic family. Jonathan Kimmel, brother of Jimmy, is a part of the production team of Jimmy Kimmel Live. In fact, he has also written six episodes for South Park under the Juan Kimmelini moniker. Jimmy's sister Jill does stand-up comedies, and Frank, his uncle used to appear on a late-night show before his demise in 2011. So, creativity runs in family genes, and they all are doing great in their career.
4. He is also a producer
Yes, not only is he a brilliant talk show host, but also a fantabulous producer. He has produced many great shows like The Man Show, Crank Yankers, The Andy Milonakis Show, and Sports Show with Norm Macdonald. In fact, he serves as the executive producer of the show Jimmy Kimmel Live!
5. His name was in the 2018 list of the World's 100 Most Influential People
He was named among the World's 100 Most Influential People by Time Magazine in 2018. He joined the list with other prominent celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, and Kumai Nanjiani.
6. He has a neurological disorder
Jimmy has narcolepsy, a neurological disorder characterized by sudden attacks of sleep and daytime drowsiness.
Many people suffering from narcolepsy experience excessive daytime sleepiness and can even fall asleep anytime, anywhere.
Kimmel has publicly spoken about this disorder and even said jokingly that his condition helps him when he travels as he can easily fall asleep on a plane and wake up feeling refreshed.
7. He was fired from a radio station
In 1989, Jimmy started working alongside Voss as the co-host of the show The Me and Him Show at KZOK-FM. They performed various stunts on air, but in 1990, they were fired by KZOK.
8. He is a writer
Yes! Jimmy wrote an illustrated book named The Serious Goose, featuring a collection of sketches and picture books for children.
Jimmy Kimmel can host, write, produce, and direct; he is a complete package. We hope he keeps hosting shows and making us laugh.
