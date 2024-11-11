Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Elon Musk’s "Propaganda Puppet" Remark with Jokes and a Sharp Rebuke

Following a heated tweet from Elon Musk calling Jimmy Kimmel a “propaganda puppet,” the comedian took to his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, to clap back, blending humor and sharp commentary. The feud began after Kimmel’s emotional monologue on Donald Trump’s recent election win over Kamala Harris, which Musk criticized on Twitter.

Kimmel’s response to Musk’s jab came swiftly. Addressing his audience, Kimmel sarcastically referred to Musk as “Kermit” and made light of Musk’s newfound role as the owner of Twitter, saying, “Listen, Kermit, you bought Twitter, you bought a social media platform that is literally a propaganda machine.”

He continued, humorously calling Musk out for paying people “$1 million a day” to influence votes in favor of Trump, adding, “The guy who paid people to vote for Donald Trump is calling me a propaganda puppet. At least my children like me!”

Kimmel then dug deeper, pulling up several past tweets where Musk accused mainstream media outlets like The New York Times and NPR of spreading propaganda. He quipped, “If I spent two weeks trying to come up with a four-word description of Elon Musk, I don't think I could do better than 'insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet.'”

Further poking fun, Kimmel shared a post by Donald Trump on Truth Social, in which Trump claimed that Musk once “begged” him for help with subsidized projects. Trump’s claim was that Musk would “drop to his knees and beg” if Trump asked him to. Kimmel joked, “You know what he means by beg... I'm sure his little hand will fit nicely in your sock hole.” The comedian's punchline drew laughter and cheers from his audience.

Kimmel’s response escalated the playful yet pointed exchange, using his late-night platform to address Musk directly and humorously expose the contradictions in Musk’s criticisms. In true Kimmel style, his blend of humor, sarcasm, and timely receipts offered a memorable rebuttal that likely left viewers eagerly anticipating the next round in the ongoing feud between the two public figures.

