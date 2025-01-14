Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional During Opening Monologue Of His Talk Show While Addressing L.A. Wildfires Tragedy
Jimmy Kimmel held back tears as he addressed the L.A. wildfires in his opening monologue in the latest episode of the talk show. The host also shared a short clip of a wildfire near his studios!
On the January 13 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host addressed the Los Angeles wildfire tragedy and turned visibly emotional. Kimmel, who had to evacuate the show's studio at the El Capitan Entertainment Center last week, admitted that the situation in L.A. has been "very scary and stressful."
Choking back his tears, he added, "Where we work. Where we live. Where our kids go to school. We are back at our studio, which we had to evacuate on Wednesday." Kimmel showed a clip of the wildfire that was dangerously close to the set of the talk show.
"Many of us had to leave our homes in a hurry, some of our coworkers lost their homes," he said while his voice trembled. He emphasized how everyone in the city knows a friend, neighbor, family, or colleague who lost their homes to the wildfires.
The scariest part of it all is that there’s no way to tell if the wildfires are over yet. Although it’s been a “sickening, shocking, awful experience,” the solidarity and compassion people of the city showcased was commendable.
He also thanked the first responders — firefighters, police, National guards, rescue workers, doctors, nurses — and local news reporters for their tireless efforts amid the crisis.