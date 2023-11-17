Jimmy Kimmel gets picked to host the Oscars 4th time; says 'always dreamed' of this

Jimmy Kimmel, the beloved late-night talk show host, is set to take center stage at the 96th Oscars for the fourth time, marking his second consecutive year as the emcee. Jimmy Kimmel expressed his excitement, stating, “I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times.” His previous stint in 2023 drew 18.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched awards show in three years. Joining Kimmel is his wife, Molly McNearney, the co-head writer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! And an Emmy-nominated executive producer for the 2023 event. The 96th Oscars are scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood.

Kimmel’s Oscar legacy: A dream come true

Jimmy Kimmel, a fixture in late-night entertainment, is making history with his fourth Oscars hosting gig. With humor and humanity, Kimmel has become one of the all-time great hosts, blending with charm. His dream of hosting the Oscars four times is now a reality, joining a select group of emcees with such distinction.

Kimmel’s return comes after the success of the 2023 Oscars, which recorded the highest viewership in three years. His cautious approach in the aftermath of a controversial incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock helped stabilize the awards ceremony. ABC, choosing Kimmel again, expressed confidence in his ability to deliver a dynamic and entertaining show for a global audience.

ALSO READ: What is Jimmy Kimmel's take on Donald Trump? Talk show host DESTROYS ex-prez over Israel remarks

Molly McNearney’s key role: A winning partnership

Molly McNearney, Kimmel’s wife and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, plays a pivotal role as an executive producer for the Oscars. Her creative contributions have been recognized with an Emmy nomination, highlighting the power couple’s shared love for movies and commitment to producing an engaging show.

The 96th Oscars promise to be a memorable night with Jimmy Kimmel at the helm. The combination of Kimmel’s wit, McNearney’s creative prowess, and steller production team ensures an Oscar ceremony that will captivate audiences worldwide. Save the date for March 10, 2024, as Hollywood’s biggest night unfolds at the Dolby theater.

The Oscars will be directed by Hamish Hamilton for the fourth time, with Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullen serving as first-time executive producers. And Molly McNearney returns as an executive producer for the upcoming broadcast.

ALSO READ: ‘My wife makes a lot of money’: When Tom Brady hilariously explained to Jimmy Kimmel why he wasn’t top paid NFL player in 2019