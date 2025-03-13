Jimmy Kimmel Quips About His 'Feud' With Matt Damon On His Talk Show; Compares It To THIS Infamous Rivalry

It is well established that no one can beat Jimmy Kimmel when it comes to sharing jokes about certain people and situations—especially Donald Trump. Once again, he took a jab at the former U.S. president by referencing Trump's long-standing feud with Rosie O’Donnell. Kimmel jokingly compared this feud to his own (staged) rivalry with Matt Damon on his talk show.

Kimmel first showed a clip in which the Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheál Martin, was seen speaking with Trump and reporters. During the press questions, Brian Glenn asked the Prime Minister how he could allow O’Donnell to move to Ireland, given that the country is known for being fun-loving.

According to Entertainment Weekly, O’Donnell had previously shared that she was moving to Ireland ahead of Trump’s inauguration, as she disagreed with his policies. She also stated that she would consider returning to the U.S. when it became “safe” for people to have “equal rights in America.”

Trump and O’Donnell have been feuding since the 2000s. When the reporter asked the Prime Minister about O'Donnell's move, Trump expressed his approval of the question. He then asked Martin if he was aware of her relocation, before adding, “You're better off not knowing.”

After showing the clip on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel quipped, “This feud with Rosie has been going on longer than my feud with Matt Damon.”

For those unfamiliar with Kimmel’s reference, the so-called rivalry between him and Damon is entirely staged. It began when Kimmel used to end his show’s episodes with an apology to the Interstellar star, as reported by the publication.