Jimmy Kimmel REVEALS the ‘weirdest part’ about hosting Emmys 2020 virtually amidst a pandemic; Watch

Jimmy Kimmel recently opened up about his experience hosting the virtual Emmys 2020, and his confession will leave you in splits. Scroll down to watch what he said.

Jimmy Kimmel is back in the studio to film his show Jimmy Kimmel Live after a short summer vacation and he’s opening up about the Emmys 2020! The 52-year-old host opened up about the “weirdest” part of hosting the virtual Emmy Awards while giving his opening monologue on Monday (September 21). “The weirdest part of hosting this show was when it was over, there are usually parties and everyone is carrying their Emmy around. Everyone’s happy, everyone’s celebrating. This year, the show ended and it was like ‘well, I guess I’ll go into my car – and drive home,’” he said.

“Doing an awards show, where all the winners are at home, is a strange experience. It was probably the first time in history that someone won an Emmy and then, ten minutes later put a load of laundry in the dryer.” Jimmy also joked about hosting the lowest-rated Emmys ceremony ever but said a big positive of the night was raising USD 2.8 million for charity. See his full confession about the Emmys below: In case you missed it, Jimmy hosted the Emmys this year, which marked his third year as an Emmy host, following the 64th event in 2012 and 68th in 2016. In June, ahead of the Emmys, Kimmel confirmed this news via his Twitter by saying: "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it." Kimmel was also an executive producer behind the virtual award ceremony. ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2020 Winners: Schitt’s Creek takes home SEVEN trophies; Succession, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya win BIG

Share your comment ×