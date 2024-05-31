Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Omen Video Post Son's Surgery

Popular American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel recently shared that after his son Billy returned home from his recent open heart surgery, an intruder disrupted their homecoming, surprising the family. Billy, 7, had just undergone the final of three procedures to correct his congenital heart defect at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles over the Memorial Day weekend.

However, as Kimmel explained in his opening monologue on his late-night show, shortly after settling in, he and his son were playing video games when a hawk and its prey burst in through an open window.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s kitchen intruder drama caught on video

In the video shared by the comedian, a bird is seen thrashing around on the kitchen counter surrounded by windows. Kimmel joins in as his wife, Molly McNearney, narrates from behind the camera, attempting to sweep it out with a broom.

Sadly, every time Kimmel almost got the bird to the opening, it would leap over the broom and crash into the closed windows, appearing stunned before falling to the ground.

Undeterred, the bird quickly flew to the other side of the room while Billy watched anxiously. Kimmel sent Billy upstairs to safety as his wife searched for a box. Eventually, the bird flew out through the sliding door, leaving behind the dead bird it had brought in on the carpet.

Jimmy Kimmel reveals spooky weekend coincidence

Jimmy Kimmel mentioned a strange coincidence from the weekend: his wife saw a mourning dove, considered an omen of death, at the hospital. Although Kimmel doesn't believe in such things, it understandably unnerved his wife. This incident was followed by an equally unsettling "welcome home gift" left by the bird's carcass.

"The hawk swoops in; it's deadly... the omen of death!" Jimmy exclaimed, prompting loud applause from the audience. They were spared from witnessing the aftermath, but it seems no harm was done, just a little birdplay.

