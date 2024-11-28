Jimmy Kimmel Takes Aim at Lara Trump Saying 'Heartless Imbecile With Lip Injections'; Report
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Lara Trump, criticizing her political commentary and appearance, reigniting their feud. Meanwhile, speculation about Lara’s cosmetic enhancements and potential Senate appointment continues to grow. READ
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel recently mocked Lara Trump, making harsh remarks about her appearance and political commentary. This isn’t the first time Kimmel has targeted the Trump family. He has frequently criticized their actions and public appearances on his show.
Kimmel's latest comments followed a recent interview where Lara Trump criticized President Joe Biden. Referring to her, Kimmel sarcastically commented on her lips and claimed her political qualifications were limited to being Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law. He accused her of blindly defending the former president while delivering personal jabs.
This incident isn’t unique. In 2019, Kimmel also mocked Lara Trump during a discussion about the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw U.S. support for Kurdish allies in Syria. He called her a “heartless imbecile with lip injections,” while questioning her understanding of the Kurdish-American alliance. Kimmel's comments stirred controversy at the time, as they combined political critique with personal attacks.
In a recent podcast, Lara Trump responded to Kimmel’s ongoing criticisms. She claimed that her father-in-law, Donald Trump, had left Kimmel obsessed and rattled since his 2016 election victory. Outside of her political role, Lara Trump has faced speculation about cosmetic enhancements. Experts have suggested she might have undergone procedures such as Botox, fillers, and rhinoplasty. This has been a frequent topic of discussion in media coverage about her public appearances.
On the political front, Lara Trump may have a significant opportunity ahead. She is reportedly being considered to replace Senator Marco Rubio if he steps down to serve as Secretary of State. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to decide on the appointment. Political figures, including Senator Rick Scott, have expressed strong support for Lara, citing her dedication and work with the Republican National Committee.
Lara Trump remains a polarizing figure, facing criticism and support as she navigates both personal and political challenges. While Kimmel’s comments continue to attract attention, they highlight the ongoing friction between the Trump family and their critics.
