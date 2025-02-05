Jimmy Kimmel Trolls ‘Rodent’ Kanye West, Takes Dig at Bianca Censori's Controversial 2025 Grammy Awards Look

Jimmy Kimmel didn't hold back from brutally trolling Kanye West and Bianca Censori over their controversial appearance on the 2025 Grammys red carpet. On Monday, February 3, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host delivered his usual monologue covering all the latest events, including the music's biggest night.

"Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night," he said, referring to Kanye West. He explained that the rapper only showed up for the red carpet and didn't attend the music awards. Kimmel pointed out how his wife created quite a stir with her appearance as she was wearing "nothing."

Kimmel then brought Will Smith into the conversation who attended the awards to perform in the Quincy Jones tribute despite being banned from the Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock in 2022. The talk show host joked that he should have slapped Kanye on the red carpet instead.

"I think all would be forgiven. He would be hosting the Oscars next year," Kimmel quipped. He then took a dig at the current President of the US, Donald Trump, saying the Censori's controversial appearance would have been the only sensational news. But thanks to Trump, it's the "ninth craziest thing" to have happened this weekend.

Kimmel compared Censori's naked look to the time when Janet Jackson had a slight wardrobe malfunction that "melted down" the whole country at the time. Censori created quite a buzz and garnered criticism after her appearance on Grammys with her rapper husband.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, arrived on the red carpet dressed in black. West wore a black t-shirt and pants while his wife draped herself in a huge black fur coat only to remove it and reveal her sheer dress with nothing underneath. She wore a pair of flip-flop heels and tied her hair into a slick bun.