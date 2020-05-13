Jin, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which member is the best vocalist of BTS? VOTE NOW

The vocal line of BTS has mesmerised us with their honey-like voices in various songs and continue to leave us lovestruck with their solo songs as well. Vote and comment below to let us know which BTS member do you think is the best vocalist.

We're just a month away from the 7th anniversary of BTS and ARMY is taking a walk down memory lane to celebrate the septet. It's not even been a decade but BTS continues to take over the world dominantly with their addictive tunes and mesmerising performances. It's hard to ignore them and once you're in the fandom, you're attached to ARMY forever. It's not just them as a boyband but each member's talent on an individual aspect that makes them work so well even when together.

Four out of the seven members make for the vocal line and it comprises Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Speaking of Seokjin, who is the eldest member of BTS has gracefully come into his own with his solo hit single, Epiphany, still being a major fan-favourite. His recent solo work comes in Map of the Soul: 7 with Moon, which is a dedication to ARMY and we can't stop putting that song on repeat in our playlists. Jimin's croon-worthy vocals in solo songs like Lie and Promise manages to tear our hearts apart in the best of ways. However, his recent single, Filter with its mischievous quality has become an instant favourite for many and shows just how versatile ChimChim is as a vocalist.

Speaking of V, the singer's raspy vocal is a welcome addition to BTS and adds an inimitable sense of energy to the songs. With Singularity, we saw a new, raw side to Taehyung and it's also witnessed in Inner Child. Sweet Night, which was a part of Itaewon Class OST and a deserved chart-topping single, shows TaeTae's ability as a vocalist and songwriter. Finally, we have Jungkook, whose Euphoria still feels like a daydream on a cloudy night. Kookie's vocal range is undeniable and we see that in his latest single, My Time, which has managed to strike a chord in ARMY hearts.

This begs the question; which member do you think is the best vocalist of BTS? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

