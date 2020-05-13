Jin, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which member is the best vocalist of BTS? VOTE NOW
We're just a month away from the 7th anniversary of BTS and ARMY is taking a walk down memory lane to celebrate the septet. It's not even been a decade but BTS continues to take over the world dominantly with their addictive tunes and mesmerising performances. It's hard to ignore them and once you're in the fandom, you're attached to ARMY forever. It's not just them as a boyband but each member's talent on an individual aspect that makes them work so well even when together.
Four out of the seven members make for the vocal line and it comprises Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Speaking of Seokjin, who is the eldest member of BTS has gracefully come into his own with his solo hit single, Epiphany, still being a major fan-favourite. His recent solo work comes in Map of the Soul: 7 with Moon, which is a dedication to ARMY and we can't stop putting that song on repeat in our playlists. Jimin's croon-worthy vocals in solo songs like Lie and Promise manages to tear our hearts apart in the best of ways. However, his recent single, Filter with its mischievous quality has become an instant favourite for many and shows just how versatile ChimChim is as a vocalist.
ALSO READ: RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, V, Jimin or Jungkook: Who is the most handsome member of BTS? VOTE NOW
Speaking of V, the singer's raspy vocal is a welcome addition to BTS and adds an inimitable sense of energy to the songs. With Singularity, we saw a new, raw side to Taehyung and it's also witnessed in Inner Child. Sweet Night, which was a part of Itaewon Class OST and a deserved chart-topping single, shows TaeTae's ability as a vocalist and songwriter. Finally, we have Jungkook, whose Euphoria still feels like a daydream on a cloudy night. Kookie's vocal range is undeniable and we see that in his latest single, My Time, which has managed to strike a chord in ARMY hearts.
ALSO READ: RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook: Which BTS member do you think will get married first? VOTE NOW
This begs the question; which member do you think is the best vocalist of BTS? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
This is sort of rude because if one person got chosen, the rest of the members would feel bad.
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Jimin
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Jimin and Jungkook
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Jimin
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Junkook
Anonymous 7 hours ago
I choose them all it's rude to have such a post named like that If someone saw it or even a member got into it it would be such a shame that we broke someone's heart
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Jiminie
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Everyone's voices are like honey but I would rather. Choose jimin as I love his voice a bit more than the others
Anonymous 7 hours ago
JUNGKOOK
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Honestly all their voices are so AMAZING. I love all of them but truthfully, I'd say it is Jungkook. Vote for Kookie peeps~
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Jimin
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 9 hours ago
V
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Jiminie
Anonymous 9 hours ago
One and only V he is the superb
Anonymous 9 hours ago
One and only V!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Jin sings with most emotions and has the sweetest voice, Jimin's range and high notes are incredible, V's ocean-deep voice is a gift of god and I think his voice is the best, Jungkook can adapt hsi stable voice anytime and he's got the best singing skills. But you can't make ARMY choose between the vocalists, very bad. I can say Tae is my bias but he can't carry the entire vocals on his back without others, can he? 4-1 = 0. Everyone matters. Like, if I say Jimin's voice is the best now you can also say that RM's tone is sexier. These are facts not opinions. Everyone deserves spotlight since the entire group works very hard.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
All of their voices are unique, beautiful. But V's deep soothing voice and Jimin's silky smooth voice I love the most.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Taehyung has the best voice but Jungkook has singing abilities too
Anonymous 10 hours ago
When listening to ON when it first came out i cried when i heard jungkook's part and then replayed it
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Jungkook PERIOT
Anonymous 10 hours ago
v is the best
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Jimin if,I had to choose one.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Tae Tae is the best
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Borahae our handsome man in the world it's kim taehyung vvvvvvvv vvvvvvvv yes
Anonymous 12 hours ago
J I m I n o b v i o u s l y
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 13 hours ago
V's deep voice is swoon worthy, but that's a bias opinion. If solely based on musicality, smoothness and range then Jimin is King. JK is an adlib beast and his voice is very versatile. Jin has a unique tone that stands out, and he's not lacking for technique and consistency. So.....yh.......JIMIN is the best singer. But I would pay money I don't have to hear V sing me a song.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Jungkook, Jimin, V and Jin each have unique voices and sound amazing. A real army wouldn’t pick the “best” one because each of their voices contributes to their songs. No single member carries the whole vocal line. They are all amazing. It’s okay to have a preference but picking for one person to be better than the other is just too much.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Of course jungkook
Anonymous 14 hours ago
All their voices are different and all have great vocals but I have to go with jimin. He has shown some exceptional vocals. Jin impressed the hell out of me though when I first saw the video for airplane 2
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Jungkook is amazing
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Taehyung - his voice always makes you feel the emotions of the song. I love his voice. But I also love all the other voices in BTS - there is just something special about our Taehyung that we can't deny.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
I love ALL the members and their uniqueness. The voting I hate the most is who is the cutest beacause they all kill me at times. But in this situation I'll say I love jk voice and I appreciated it even more when I heard ON. But all their voice are different and unique. I died when I heard V voice in Just one day. Jin's voice GREAT in Epiphany and Jimin knows how the make u shiver. I really and truly can't even really choose because I love both V and JK voice very much. I'll go with JK because of ON. His voice rocked me there. I almost cried. I was feeling his pain.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
A true army would never pick one member to be the "best" over the others... they are all amazing and deserve the same amount of love and appreciation. It's alright to have your own preference but voting for one member to be better than the others is just messed up. Each of their voices is unique. V- " I hope fans give love to all seven of us, that's what I'd like the most. BTS is made up of seven guys" Remember this army! I purple you! <3
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Jin
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Jimin
Anonymous 18 hours ago
JIN
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 19 hours ago
YALL CLEARLY HVE NEVER HEARD JUNGKOOK’s SOLO IN “ON” BECAUSE HOMEBOY BLOWN THE ENTIRE VOCAL LINE AWAY. HE SAID MICHAEL TOLD ME IN THE CLOSET I GOT SOME CHICKEN IM SO SAD.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
After my friend told me that's what it sounds like I never stopped hearing it. I had to learn that part to get it out of my head.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Jungkook is awesome and multi-talented. He is the best.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Kim Taehyung mert szép mély hangja van
Anonymous 21 hours ago
V
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Jimin, I super love his voice
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Y'all messed up cause jhope can sing to his voice is amazing and all of them can sing that's messed up
Anonymous 21 hours ago
kookie
Anonymous 21 hours ago
jungkook
Anonymous 21 hours ago
jk
Anonymous 21 hours ago
jungkook
Anonymous 21 hours ago
They all are good...but i am biased towards Jungkook because of his mesmerising voice...he is damn good in vocals....his voice is so pleasent to hear
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Mah jimin mochiee is truly the best vocalist
Anonymous 21 hours ago
everybody are the best with unique voices so I'll choose all the 3
Anonymous 21 hours ago
All the members have a great vocal but I think jungkook has a sweet vocal
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Jungkook is the best
Anonymous 23 hours ago
All but Jimin is the best
Anonymous 24 hours ago
don't compare them... they are all equally talented. the question should be who is your personal favorite, not who is the best...
Anonymous 24 hours ago
All of them have beautiful vocals, but jin and Jimin are my favorites!! <3
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Taehyung deep voice
Anonymous 24 hours ago
jimin
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Taehyung ❤❤❤
Anonymous 1 day ago
Seokjin oppa
Anonymous 1 day ago
V
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jungkook definitely
Anonymous 1 day ago
All of them have angelic voices but Jungkook is the best.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 1 day ago
I like jimin voice❤️❤️
Anonymous 1 day ago
our scenery V
Anonymous 1 day ago
jimin
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin
Anonymous 1 day ago
i have a bias but i feel its unfair to vote for the best coz i believe their voices compliment each other. some can do falsetto very well while others can do high notes better than others. some can do low notes better than the rest. no single member possess all qualities to be called best. my opinion.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin's voice is beautiful all hands down!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jungkook of course he is the best but I love them all
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jungkook is the best
Anonymous 1 day ago
Taehyung his voice is so unique also jimins voice is so sweet.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin ❤️
Anonymous 1 day ago
JUNGKOOOOOOOOOOOOK
Anonymous 1 day ago
KIM TAEHYUBGUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG KIM FU**ING TAEHYUNG
Anonymous 1 day ago
JHOPPPEEE, but on a serious note i think jin
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin
Anonymous 1 day ago
I feel jungkook and jimin are the best vocalists because with their voice everyone gets mesmerized into the song. Jungkook and jimin both are perfect at their places so it's hard to choose between them.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jungkook
Anonymous 1 day ago
JIMIN
Anonymous 1 day ago
JIMIN
Anonymous 1 day ago
JIMIN
Anonymous 1 day ago
Stop asking shit now. All are awesome and unique in their own way btw an army loves all not one
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin...
Anonymous 1 day ago
Taehyung
Anonymous 1 day ago
V Kim Taehyung
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jin has a amezing vocal he is so underatted don't forget he is our moon, Jimin is our promis,jk is our euphoria, v is oue scenery. Don't ever forget we need all of them.
Anonymous 1 day ago
KIM TAEHYUNG
Anonymous 1 day ago
They all have the best vocal ,why some people always ask to choose one, they are a group of all meber not solo,you can't hold anything from one finger u need all fingers to hold something,thats how we need all there vocals ,all of there voice .they all a unique,smooth,catchy,calm voice.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin
Anonymous 1 day ago
Alll of them have a unique voice ,v's deep voice is deeper then ocean, jin+jk+jimin+v high note are stable then water.so we can't choose one of them all have the best vocal.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I will say about v taehyung brother voices not because he is my bias . But his voice is something meant to he is having such a unique Tallent if you can see honestly I would give my vote to kim taehyung brother.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin angel voice and versatile singer
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin's voice stands out the most and gives bts' songs that unique and iconic flavor. Jiminie best vocalist!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin
Anonymous 1 day ago
All of them have different voices . So it isn't right to say who has the best voice . I mean the dont sound the same . Each of their voices are unique . So I'm not going to choose cause all of their voices form a BTS song and not just one .
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin has a wide range
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin
Anonymous 1 day ago
I love Jimin’s Angelic Voice.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin
Anonymous 1 day ago
As a true army.I love them all n their voices we shouldn't choose who has a nice voice thy all have beautiful voices n hearts
Anonymous 1 day ago
i agree, the question was very disrespectful :/ they are equally talented. the question should be who your personal favorite is
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin had unique voice and wider range. I vote for Jimin..
Anonymous 1 day ago
I love them all. I can't choose one... Their voices are very sweet, catchy and unique. Do I really need to pick one? Its so hard to pick if you love them all. Almost of the ARMYs voted for vminkook and I only see 1% of the ARMYs voted for Jin. Jin is so underrated! I mean his vocals is so lovely and them high notes!! The vocal lines' voices are so beautiful in their own ways. I love Jin's high notes, Jimin's versatile voice, Taehyung's low notes, and Jungkook's wonderful vocals. Why pick one if all of them are the best?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jungkook because he has the most stable voice and he can rap
Anonymous 1 day ago
Why always choose? It's a band, not a group of soloists. It's with comments like "he's better than others..." that lead to jealousy and separation. BTS is a band, we all have to like them, they are all competent, they each have qualities, which, together, make BTS.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jin is best vovalist
Anonymous 1 day ago
I just really love jimin's voice
Anonymous 1 day ago
Kim Taehyung 100%
Anonymous 1 day ago
Honestly speaking jimin has got really unique voice. And the versatility in his songs is just incredible
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jin jimin jungkook v are all the best singers we can't just compare them
Anonymous 1 day ago
All
Anonymous 1 day ago
Love jimin's voice.
Anonymous 1 day ago
JUNGKOOK always. THE MAIN VOCALIST and the cause of my Euphoria..ofc each one of them is great..but personally JK hits different
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jimin
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jungkook