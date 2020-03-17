Jin trolls his BTS mates saying they will lose a lot of hair in the next 7 years: I have a full head of hair

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

While promoting their album Map of the Soul: 7 in the US, BTS was asked what fans can expect from the septet in the next seven years. To this, Jin quipped that the band members will be losing a lot of hair.

Though times are troubling all around the world, with the coronavirus outbreak, ARMY is supporting BTS no matter what. The septet's latest album Map of the Soul: 7 is almost like a character sketch of their last seven years as a band. The trials they faced and overcame and their different coming of age ideology towards music. In a recent interview with Radio .com, when BTS was asked about how they feel looking back at their younger selves, RM quipped that they don't look back and only the front while Jungkook shared, "I feel that since then we've grown to love music more and that we've become more sincere when addressing music.

Meanwhile, another question posed at the septet was what can fans expect from BTS in the next seven years, given how they have signed another seven-year contract with Big Hit Entertainment. To this, Jin quipped, "You'll probably be able to see us losing our hair a little bit. Me, personally, my family, I have a full head of hair. So I think I'm good," which led to the other members laughing out loud. Namjoon couldn't help but joke back that he too has a head full of hair.

We adore these boys and how!

ALSO READ: BTS: RM & Jin turn neighbours, Namjoon shells WHOPPING amount to buy an apartment in singer's housing complex

Meanwhile, due to COVID-19, BTS had to cancel their scheduled 4 dates in Seoul, ahead of their Map of the Soul Tour. In spite of winning several accolades at music shows, for 7's title song ON, BTS was extremely disappointed as they could not interact with ARMY, who are extremely special to them.

Read More