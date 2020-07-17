Jin's birthday wish comes true; Gifted a life size version of RJ as BTS member quips he's planning to sell it

Jin took to Twitter to share with ARMY that he has finally received a life-size version of RJ, which was his birthday wish last year. Check out the adorable snap of the 27-year-old singer posing with his beloved BT21 character below.

During his birthday V Live session last year, BTS member Jin had revealed to ARMY that he had asked for an RJ gift and when quizzed about the desired size, Mr. Worldwide Handsome had shared " about two meters." Finally, after seven months, the eldest member of BTS has his birthday wish come true. For the unversed, RJ is the precious BT21 alpaca character, which was designed by Seokjin himself and is so cute that ARMY can't get enough of him. It's also amongst the most popular characters from the BT21 universe and deservedly so.

Jin took to BTS' official Twitter handle to share a snap of himself posing alongside the life-size version of RJ, which is almost as tall as his creator. Donning a cozy dark blue sweatshirt and trackpants combo, the 27-year-old singer is seen holding on to RJ as the photo gets clicked and ARMY is gushing out loud over how adorable the duo look. However, it seems like Jin is already thinking of selling the life-size doll, as quipped by him in a Weverse post. "The jumbo size RJ should be 40 kg at least. The jumbo size RJ is softer than expected and plushy even though it's hard. By the way, the shoes are 30 kg," Jin wrote, as translated in English by fellow ARMY member, @choi_bts2. To make it easier for the international ARMY, Jin wrote in English, "Big RJ 40 KG shoes 30KG."

Check out Jin's tweet about being gifted the life-sized RJ as well as his Weverse posts below:

BT21의 특별선물

전세계에 딱 하나뿐인 대형알제이 진 에디션

중고로 나오면 범인은 김석진

완성 소식 듣고 자다 일어나서 출근함

감사합니다BT21 pic.twitter.com/bdoJwjnx4G — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 17, 2020

The Moon singer tweeted, "Special gift from BT21. The only one in the world, a large-size RJ Jin Edition. If it comes out in the resale market, the culprit is Kim Seok-jin. Hearing the news it was finished, I got up and went straight to work. Thank you, BT21," as translated in English by fellow ARMY member, @charts_k.

Like we needed another reason to adore Jin!

