  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jin's birthday wish comes true; Gifted a life size version of RJ as BTS member quips he's planning to sell it

Jin took to Twitter to share with ARMY that he has finally received a life-size version of RJ, which was his birthday wish last year. Check out the adorable snap of the 27-year-old singer posing with his beloved BT21 character below.
579 reads Mumbai
Jin also took to Weverse to reveal that the life-size RJ is 40 kg at least while his shoes are 30 kg.Jin also took to Weverse to reveal that the life-size RJ is 40 kg at least while his shoes are 30 kg.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

During his birthday V Live session last year, BTS member Jin had revealed to ARMY that he had asked for an RJ gift and when quizzed about the desired size, Mr. Worldwide Handsome had shared " about two meters." Finally, after seven months, the eldest member of BTS has his birthday wish come true. For the unversed, RJ is the precious BT21 alpaca character, which was designed by Seokjin himself and is so cute that ARMY can't get enough of him. It's also amongst the most popular characters from the BT21 universe and deservedly so.

Jin took to BTS' official Twitter handle to share a snap of himself posing alongside the life-size version of RJ, which is almost as tall as his creator. Donning a cozy dark blue sweatshirt and trackpants combo, the 27-year-old singer is seen holding on to RJ as the photo gets clicked and ARMY is gushing out loud over how adorable the duo look. However, it seems like Jin is already thinking of selling the life-size doll, as quipped by him in a Weverse post. "The jumbo size RJ should be 40 kg at least. The jumbo size RJ is softer than expected and plushy even though it's hard. By the way, the shoes are 30 kg," Jin wrote, as translated in English by fellow ARMY member, @choi_bts2. To make it easier for the international ARMY, Jin wrote in English, "Big RJ 40 KG shoes 30KG."

Check out Jin's tweet about being gifted the life-sized RJ as well as his Weverse posts below:

The Moon singer tweeted, "Special gift from BT21. The only one in the world, a large-size RJ Jin Edition. If it comes out in the resale market, the culprit is Kim Seok-jin. Hearing the news it was finished, I got up and went straight to work. Thank you, BT21," as translated in English by fellow ARMY member, @charts_k.

Like we needed another reason to adore Jin!

Credits :Twitter,Weverse

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement