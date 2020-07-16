  1. Home
Jin's Moon from MOTS: 7 peaks at #2 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales; Becomes BTS' highest charting song

Jin's solo track from Map of the Soul: 7, Moon, has re-entered this week's Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart at #2, making it BTS' highest-charting song. Read below for more details on the 27-year-old's amazing achievement.
July 16, 2020
These past few weeks have surely been an intriguing one if you happen to be a member of ARMY, as BTS is breaking one record after another! Map of the Soul: 7 released months ago but its magic continues on. Very recently, Nielsen Music unveiled its half-yearly report which shared statistics of how the septet's ambitious album was the only one to sell 552,000 copies in the US in 2020. Moreover, MOTS: 7 helped BTS become the first foreign artist in 36 years to top Oricon Album Sales chart, a record previously held by Michael Jackson for his iconic 1984 album, Thriller.

It's not just the album that is breaking records as the solo tracks too are making quite an impact. Let's take Jin's mesmerising song, Moon, which was a heartwarming dedication to ARMY. Moon has officially re-entered this week's Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart at #2, which is a new peak for Seokjin's track. Moreover, with this achievement, Moon is now BTS' highest-charting song on Billboard World Digital Song Sales beating Stay Gold and Black Swan which peaked at #6 and #8 respectively.

But, that's not all! Moon also reached #1 on iTunes Top Songs Chart in 89 countries, including the US, making Jin the 2nd Korean soloist after V (Sweet Night - 108 countries) with the most #1's on iTunes. The 27-year-old singer surpassed Psy's Gangnam Styles (86 countries). Moon also gifted Jin the most #1's on iTunes Top Songs chart for a b-side track.

Congratulations to Jin who really deserves nothing less than the moon!

