Jisoo Birthday: When the BLACKPINK alum revealed her fave English sentence, gushed over Will Smith & Coachella

BLACKPINK's star Kim Jisoo is celebrating her 27th birthday today, and has already been wished by fans, and close friends from the industry on turning a year older! Even the Pinks, as in Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have taken to their individual Instagram accounts to laud their member on her birthday.

One of the group's main vocalists, Jisoo has always been hailed for her amazing vocals and the way she owns every song that she sings with her excellent singing techniques. While maintaining her vocals just fine, the singer also makes sure to deliver top-notch performances for their fans aka BLINKS. Apart from being well-versed in the Korean language, BLINKS' adorable Jisoo also tries her best to communicate with her international fans in English.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of the release of BLACKPINK's first full album 'The Album,' Jisoo had revealed what her favourite sentence in English was. The singer said her favourite English sentence has been "That's a pity," earning a reaction from host Jimmy Kimmel who revealed that he loves the same sentence in the Spanish language! Jisoo and the other members of BLACKPINK then gushed about attending Coachella and meeting Will and Jaden Smith. The group's dancer and rapper Lisa raved about meeting them, and lauded Will Smith for being a great rapper!

BLACKPINK has time and again proved that they have an everlasting bond and friendship! Jisoo, being the group's eldest member has often shared lovely thoughts about the others. During an interview with Vogue, Jisoo once stated, "I tell Lisa that she should do something that only she can do. The most amount of opinions come about when we’re discussing Lisa’s style because there really is a certain style that only Lisa can pull off. Thanks to that, Lisa tries new things and she looks really cool. I’m really happy that I can say, ‘Someone like her is in our team.'”

