Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé or Lisa; Who is your favourite BLACKPINK member? VOTE NOW

With the massive success of their comeback pre-release single, How You Like That, we all have witnessed BLACKPINK's immense popularity. Vote and comment below to tell us who your favourite BLACKPINK member between Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is.
18028 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2020 04:05 pm
BLACKPINK is one of the most popular Korean girl groups of all time.
BLINKS had been waiting for more than a year to see their idols make a successful comeback and BLACKPINK delivered in spades. Last month, the popular Korean girl group embarked on their three-part comeback by dropping their pre-released single, How You Like That. The music video of How You Like That managed to break YouTube's premiere record with more than 1.65 million fans tuning in to watch BLACKPINK flaunt their swag-tastic avatars. Moreover, the MV already has 188 million views and counting. While the desi BLINKS were disappointed with how Lord Ganesha's statue was disrespected during Lisa's bit in the music video, it was later rectified by removing the statue from the MV.

With the massive success that How You Like That is enjoying, one can tell just how popular BLACKPINK really is. Being MIA for so long didn't dull their status as one of the leading K-pop groups in the current generation. Moreover, the members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa - also have individual fandoms, who can't stop raving about their bias. When it comes to Jisoo, it's her elegant, adorable avatar that has fans in awe of the 25-year-old singer. When it comes to Jennie, it's the 24-year-old rapper's charismatic presence in music videos that has fans going weak in their knees.

Let's not forget about Rosé, who has her own individual charming personality that has her fans swooning over the 23-year-old singer. Then we have the rockstar avatar of Lisa, whose rapping skills are as much admired as her dancing skills. Even in terms of their fashion sense, the fans can relate to a particular bias, who they absolutely love.

This begs the question; Who is your favourite BLACKPINK member? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Rose ❤

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

I LIKE ROSÉ,JENNIE, LISA AND JISOO... I LIKE BLACKPINK

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

ROSÉ

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Jisoo

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Lisa

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

My most favorite is jennie, jisoo, rose', lisa. All of blackpink members

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Rosé

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

My most favorite is jennie, jisoo, rose', lisa. All of members

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Jennieee

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Jennieeeee❤❤❤

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

My Queen Jennie❤❤

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Lisa and rose

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Jinchu !!

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

rosé

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Lisa

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Rosé

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Jisso and Jennie

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

I love all of them but if I had to choose I’d say Lisa

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Jennie always

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

rosé

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

rosé

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Lisa....obviously ❤ #queenlalisamanoban

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

My fav blackpink members are Jennie and Lisa

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

That don't make any sense - the definition of the word 'favourite' is, the one thing or person that is most admired. So which 'one' of them is you favourite❓ - its either Jennie or Lisa

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Lisa is my favourite

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

My favorite member is lisa

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Jisoo

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Jisoo Jisoo

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Jennie

