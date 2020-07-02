Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé or Lisa; Who is your favourite BLACKPINK member? VOTE NOW
BLINKS had been waiting for more than a year to see their idols make a successful comeback and BLACKPINK delivered in spades. Last month, the popular Korean girl group embarked on their three-part comeback by dropping their pre-released single, How You Like That. The music video of How You Like That managed to break YouTube's premiere record with more than 1.65 million fans tuning in to watch BLACKPINK flaunt their swag-tastic avatars. Moreover, the MV already has 188 million views and counting. While the desi BLINKS were disappointed with how Lord Ganesha's statue was disrespected during Lisa's bit in the music video, it was later rectified by removing the statue from the MV.
With the massive success that How You Like That is enjoying, one can tell just how popular BLACKPINK really is. Being MIA for so long didn't dull their status as one of the leading K-pop groups in the current generation. Moreover, the members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa - also have individual fandoms, who can't stop raving about their bias. When it comes to Jisoo, it's her elegant, adorable avatar that has fans in awe of the 25-year-old singer. When it comes to Jennie, it's the 24-year-old rapper's charismatic presence in music videos that has fans going weak in their knees.
Let's not forget about Rosé, who has her own individual charming personality that has her fans swooning over the 23-year-old singer. Then we have the rockstar avatar of Lisa, whose rapping skills are as much admired as her dancing skills. Even in terms of their fashion sense, the fans can relate to a particular bias, who they absolutely love.
This begs the question; Who is your favourite BLACKPINK member? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.
[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]
