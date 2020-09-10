  1. Home
Jisoo REVEALS she wants to show a stronger version of BLACKPINK through their upcoming album

BLACKPINK: The Album will be releasing next month and in a recent interview, Jisoo spoke candidly about what the South Korean girl group wants to achieve through their first official studio album.
2020 has indeed been a bright year for BLACKPINK professionally as, after a year and some months, they kickstarted their three-part comeback. It started off with How You Like That which became an instant hit and was followed by their collaboration with Selena Gomez that gave us another successful single, i.e. Ice Cream. Ice Cream, in particular, recently debuted at No. 13 on Billboard Hot 100 making it the highest-charting song of their career while it was Gomez's 25th top 40 hit on Hot 100.

Moreover, BLACKPINK will be releasing their first official studio album titled BLACKPINK: The Album next month which has BLINKS really excited. In a recent interview with Dazed Korea via Soompi, Jisoo spoke candidly about what she's expecting from the upcoming album. "I want to show a stronger version of BLACKPINK through our full album. Along with the sides of us that we’ve presented so far, we’ve prepared a lot more of our various charms," the 25-year-old singer confessed.

Jisoo also admitted to Dazed that she feels bewildered and tries not to get too excited over good results. She even thinks that this is a moment in which the members should feel a sense of weight and not lose the things they've been pursuing.

Whenever she sees good reviews or positive reactions, Jisoo feels more certain that "BLACKPINK will be okay pushing forward with the things we’ve been seeking."

Are you excited for BLACKPINK: The Album? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK: The Album is slated to release on October 2.

