JJ Abrams is all praise for Phoebe Waller Bridge's Fleabag; says the show broke the fourth wall

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams is all praise for Phoebe Waller Bridge's show Fleabag. The director JJ Abrams was a guest speaker at a screenwriting summit. During a question and answer round, the director says that the kind of original content he is getting to see, he can safely say that it is the golden era for television. The director took the opportunity to say that the show, Fleabag which is streamed on Amazon Prime is a show that broke the fourth wall. He goes on to add that there are very few shows where the lead star faces the camera and is in a way speaks to the audiences directly.

JJ Abrams also says that he has seen some good love stories and family dramas but rarely has he come across a show as good as Fleabag. The director also praises another show titled Atlanta during his speech at the virtual summit. JJ Abrams highlights how the current time is dominated heavily by the creative content that is now available on various streaming services. He says earlier on, people were amazed by the films in theatres, but today the streaming services are offering such varied digital content that is become a favourite with film audiences across the globe.

The Hollywood director JJ Abrams, further mentions how he is glad to see that the audiences are responding in a very positive manner to the original storytelling methods that are seen in the shows on streaming services.

