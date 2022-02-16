J.J. Abrams CONFIRMS Star Trek 4; Reveals the shooting will begin 'end of the year'

It's time for another Star Trek adventure! Former Director J.J. Abrams revealed the happy news on Tuesday, i.e. February 15, that a fourth film was in the works. Abrams led the 2009s Star Trek as director and later also the 2013 addition to the franchise Star Trek: Into Darkness. Subsequently, Justin Lin directed the 2016 Star Trek Beyond which was produced by Abrams.

Abrams disclosed details on ViacomCBS, via ET Canada, "We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take ‘Star Trek’ into areas that you’ve just never seen before." He continued and added, "We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up."

The showrunner for the new untitled edition of Star Trek also added, "But until then, live long and prosper."

Meanwhile, Abrams will be passing on the reigns to Matt Shakman who will be directing this new project. Shakman is known for his exceptional work in Game of Thrones and also worked on the Marvel blockbuster series WandaVision. According to reports by The Wrap as per ET Canada, the cast of the reboot movies from the "Kelvin Timeline" in the Star Trek universe is in the talks to return on board for this new movie. The cast includes Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, John Cho and Simon Pegg.

