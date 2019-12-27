JJ Abrams REVEALED he was motivated by Avengers: Endgame to go ahead with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The way the Russo Brothers culminated a decade-long MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) journey both inspired and intimidated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's director J.J. Abrams. Read below to know what JJ had to say about Endgame as well as George Lucas, who kickstarted the Star Wars franchise.

J.J. Abrams had immense pressure on himself to give a perfect ending to the beloved Star Wars franchise, which began all the way back in 1977 with Episode IV - A New Hope. It was George Lucas who created the hysteria that has been passed on from one generation to the next for almost four decades and counting. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had a lot riding on it as fans were expecting nothing less than magic in a galaxy far, far away!

Another franchise that saw a cumulative ending of sorts in 2019 was the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), which began more than a decade ago with Iron Man (2008). Talking about how Avengers: Endgame both inspired and intimidated him, JJ confessed to BBC Radio 1, "Because you see these things [Avengers: Endgame], and George Lucas, frankly, made it look so easy, and it isn't. So watching these movies is a humbling thing and realizing this is a religion for some people, and how do you take these things and choose which threads, themes and characters to continue?"

"So it was part of the process, and it was as inspiring as it was intimidating. It was definitely tougher this time, mostly because it was wrapping up not three films, but nine," Abrams added, according to News 18.

While Avengers: Endgame is officially the most successful film of all time with a lifetime global box-office collection of $2.788 billion, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has already surpassed the $500 million mark, inspite of negative criticism from critics and fans alike.

