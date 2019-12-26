JJ Abrams on same sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: It just shows that Star Wars is for all of us

J.J. Abrams revealed in an interview as to why he included a same-sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The filmmaker stated that the Star Wars galaxy is a place where everyone is welcome. Read below to know more about what JJ had to share on the same.

*SPOILERS ALERT* In the closing minutes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we see The Resistance celebrating the end of the Sith with Emperor Palpatine being destroyed by Rey. While we see Rey reunite with Finn and Poe Dameron and sharing a heartwarming embrace, fans also notice two rebel women sharing a kiss, which is definitely unchartered territories for the Star Wars franchise. It became a talking point for many, who really wanted to see a romance between Finn and Poe, played by John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

In a recent interview with MovieZine, J.J. Abrams got candid about why he included the same-sex kiss during the celebratory scene. JJ shared that for him, it was a "scene of celebration" and an opportunity to show a whole experience, without it being too heavy-handed or loud, of how the Star Wars galaxy is a place where everyone is welcome. Abram continued that it doesn't matter what someone's sexual preference, race or species is and it also doesn't matter if you're organic or synthetic. "Star Wars is for everyone and knowing that there hadn’t been a representation like that – it doesn’t take away from anyone, it just shows that Star Wars is for all of us," the 53-year-old directed stated to MovieZine.

Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac took a potshot at the "Disney overlords" for not venturing deeper into a possible Finn and Poe romantic angle in Episode IX. "I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking - not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking - love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet; particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other," Oscar explained to IGN.

