J.K. Rowling defends her statements about transgender community; Reveals she has survived sexual assault

After receiving a lot of flak owing to the comments concerning the transgender community, J.K. Rowling has finally come up with a rather long explanation. Read on to know what she has to say about the same.

J.K. Rowling has been under fire ever since the writer posted certain tweets related to the transgender community some time back. The Harry Potter author has received backlash from not only the netizens but many other noted celebs because of her remarks concerning the community. Rowling has finally responded to all of this in a long essay that she has posted on her official website. Apart from explaining the comments, she has also shared some of her own experiences.

The 54-year old author begins the write-up by stating that it hasn’t been an easy piece to write. While saying that it’s time for her to explain herself, Rowling has also added that she does not want to add to the toxicity. She talks about being criticized on supporting a woman who lost her job for sharing ‘transphobic’ tweets. The Lethal White writer then says that she knew what was going to happen if she supported the woman.

According to Rowling, she reacted to the degrading language used against women. The Fantastic Beasts writer states that she had spoken on the importance of sex but ended up paying the price. While explaining her interest in the issues of transgender communities, Rowling reveals that she has been writing a crime series in which a female detective faces these issues herself. She then provides five reasons about being worried about transgender activism out of which the most shocking ones are about surviving domestic abuse and sexual assault herself. Rowling clarifies that she has not made this revelation to garner sympathy but this is actually in solidarity with those women who have similar histories. She also adds in her note that trans people do need protection and are at the risk of assaults and abuse.

