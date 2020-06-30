JK Rowling deletes tweet expressing her love for Stephen King after he came out in support of trans women

Harry Potter author JK Rowling deleted her tweet expressing her love for Stephen King after he voiced his support for trans women. Read on to know more.

JK Rowling has deleted a tweet declaring her love for fellow author Stephen King after he voiced his support for the trans women. Earlier this month, many people, including a list of celebrities, slammed Rowling for posting insensitive and ‘transphobic’ comments about trans women. After facing a heavy backlash, the author defended her remarks and mentioned that she is domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor. Following this, British Labour Party MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle claimed Rowling was using her experience with domestic abuse as a weapon against trans activism.

Reacting to his comments, Rowling pointed out how men treat women’s opinions as if they are “acts of violence.” King ended up retweeting her post on his own feed. In response, Rowling shared an appreciation tweet for King. “It’s so much easier for men to ignore women’s concerns, or to belittle them, but I won’t ever forget the men who stood up when they didn’t need to. Thank you, Stephen,” she wrote. Following this, a fan asked King to clarify where is stands on transgender issues, considering he had reposted Rowling’s tweet.

Responding to the fan, King clarified that he supported the transgender community and tweeted “Trans women are women.” While the fans praised the author for taking a stand, the comment did not go down well with Rowling, who eventually deleted her tweet about King, New York Post reported. Rowling found herself In the middle of this controversy after earlier this month she took to social media and shared some thoughts on sex essentialism and argued that discussion of gender identity invalidates biological sex.

The 54-year-old author shared an article, titled ‘Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for People Who Menstruate,’ and was instantly criticised for sharing her confusion with the phrase "people who menstruate." Rowling was labeled transphobic because of the phrase used by her for the transgenders. She suggested that a person can only be called a woman if they had certain experiences in their lives and that someone who identified as male at birth, according to her, cannot be classified as a female because the person did not experience what women do.

Rowling also suggested that a trans woman can be a threat to her idea of womanhood. She explained the very acknowledgment of transgenderism undermines her own experiences as a woman. Her views did not go down well with people who slammed her for making such “insensitive” remarks against a very vulnerable section of the society.

Following her comments, Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, spoke up against the author and extended their support to the transgender community. Eddie Redmayne, the lead star of Rowling’s Harry Potter spinoff franchise, also joined the list. Responding to the controversy, Radcliffe wrote in an essay posted to the website of the Trevor Project, a non-profit organisation focused on crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ people.

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” he wrote. The 30-year-old actor also presented the states and mentioned that about 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth have reported they’ve been discriminated against due to their gender identity.

He especially addressed the Harry Potter Fans and apologised for the author’s comments. He spoke about how people should remember that the fantasy novels, written by the British author, focused on the power of love. He stated that the author’s comments should not ruin people’s experience of Harry Potter novels. Meanwhile, Emma took to social media and stated that Trans people should be allowed to live their lives without being questioned.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you, and love you for who you are,” she wrote reacting to Rowling’s remarks.

Later, while explaining her remarks, the author mentioned that she is domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor. “I'm mentioning these things now not in an attempt to garner sympathy, but out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who've been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces,” she wrote.

