JK Rowling launches an online Harry Potter at home hub for fans to enjoy during the self quarantine period

The author has launched a digital hub called Harry Potter at home, which will ensure that people across the world can enjoy Harry Potter themed entertainment.
The author of the well-known Harry Potter series, JK Rowling has reportedly started a new online hub for fans across the globe amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The author has launched a digital hub called Harry Potter at home, which will ensure that people across the world can enjoy Harry Potter themed entertainment. The author shared a tweet in which she mentions that all the parents, teachers and caregivers can keep the kids entertained and amused with the help of the Harry Potter games, videos, quizzes, and puzzles that are available on the digital hub.

The online hub by the ace author has received contributions from Scholastic and Bloomsbury. The fans and film audiences are delighted to hear the good news about the Harry Potter themed entertainment. The kind of content is made available is not just for the fans of the Harry Potter franchise, but also for those who are new to it. The hub reportedly has a lot of offer to everyone. As per the latest news reports, apart from JK Rowling, many other celebrities are also finding unique and creative ways to keep the audiences engaged.

Check out the tweet by JK Rowling:

Jennifer Garner and Jimmy Fallon are reading out from books for kids in order to keep them entertained. The initiative is called Save with Stories where celebrities can read stories on their Instagram or Facebook account. This program is associated with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, which is raising money for providing food for kids who are severely hit by the global Coronavirus outbreak.

Credits :usatoday.com, twitter

