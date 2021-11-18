J.K. Rowling MISSING Harry Potter 20th Anniversary celebrations after her Anti Trans comments?

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling reportedly will be opting out of the franchise’s 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, airing on January 1, 2022. While the film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will all be getting together to celebrate the special day with HBO, a source recently confirmed to People magazine that Rowling is adamant about missing the event.

What we know so far is that the special will look back at the making of the first film from 2001, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. While Rowling will be missed at the event, she will make an appearance through archival footage of the filming. The reason behind the author’s absence is unknown at the time but it could be as a result of the flak Rowling got for her remarks regarding the transgender community, which were condemned by all of the original stars.

If you didn't know, back on July 5, the Harry Potter author took to Twitter to share her opinions on how "we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people. As I've said many times, transition may be the answer for some. For others, it won't—witness the accounts of detransitioners." The writer's series of tweets ignited when someone suggested that she had "liked" a tweet that claimed people on "mental health medication" were "lazy." "I've ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely. I've ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I've ignored death and rape threats. I'm not going to ignore this," Rowling responded to the claim.

