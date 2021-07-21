JK Rowling REACTS to death threats on Twitter; Says she receives 'hundreds' of backlashes from trans activists

Harry Potter author JK Rowling is facing major backlash for her controversial opinions about the transgender community. Rowling, 55, has shared that "hundreds'' of trans activists have threatened her for her opinion. In a response to a tweet that said "I wish you had a very nice pipebomb in mailbox", Rowling reverted, "To be fair, when you can't get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there's really only one place to go," via Just Jared.

Check out her Tweets:

To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go. pic.twitter.com/MsNWXhWlyc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021

Rowling took to Twitter to mention that "hundreds of trans activists" have threatened her. Threats include "beat, r*pe, assassinate, and bomb" her. Rowling, however, gave an answer which said that the threats "poses no risk to women whatsoever."

She thanked her fans for their supportive messages towards her. "Got to get back to my chapter now, but to all the people sending me beautiful, kind, funny, and supportive messages, thank you so much," she added.

A year ago, many of the Harry Potter cast including the three leads Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint had voiced their disagreement over Rowling’s opinions. “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment. I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers,” Grint told British newspaper The Times.

In an open letter, Radcliffe had written, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.” Emma, too had extended her support to the transgender community.

