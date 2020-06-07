J.K. Rowling receives flak from Twitterati for transphobic comments on social media

J.K. Rowling lands into soup after expressing transphobic views on social media and gets slammed by Twitterati.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has landed into a soup for transphobic comments on Twitter. The 54-year-old took to her social media handle on Saturday and shared an opinion article from a global health website titled "Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for People Who Menstruate". However, a phrase used by her for the transgenders did not go well with the fans and as a result, J.K. Rowling was labeled transphobic and received a lot of flak on Twitter.

The article stated that an estimated 1.8 billion girls, women, and gender non-binary persons menstruate and still require the necessary "menstrual materials, safe access to toilets, soap, water and private spaces in the face of lockdown living conditions that have eliminated privacy for many populations." Referring to the gender non-binary persons in the article, J.K. Rowling tweeted, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Thereafter, many users lashed out at the author for her comment.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

"Hi! I'm a man! I menstruate! Stop being an a--hole!," Zeke Smith commented on her post. "Christ, you are such a colossal disappointment," wrote another user. "I just can't imagine what it must be like knowing that children in 50 years, or even less time, will read/ fall in love with your books only to find out what kind of person wrote them and be so disappointed but just not care," a fan wrote and expressed his disappointment.

Despite the backlash, the author continued to express her viewpoint and wrote, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

