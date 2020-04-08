JK Rowling remembers Harry Potter’s late Severus Snape actor Alan Rickman with an emotional confession

JK Rowling paid a heartfelt tribute to Harry Potter’s late Severus Snape actor Alan Rickman with an emotional confession. Here’s what she had to say.

It’s been four years since the bellowed Severus Snape actor Alan Rickman said goodbye to the world and left the Harry Potter fans devastated. And it seems like, after all this time, JK Rowling is still trying to come to terms with the tragic loss. She recently made an emotional confession about the late actor and it will move every Harry Potter fan. She posted an emotional remembrance of the actor in response to a fan’s tweet about the celebrated character.

“Tonight in Italy they air 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow Part 2'. As always, I'm NOT ready to say goodbye to Severus Snape. Thank you @jk_rowling for this unique character and for convincing Alan Rickman to portray him - we had the perfect Severus Snape," the fan wrote. Rowling then took the fan by surprise after responding to the tweet. In her post, she shared that it was emotional seeing Snape’s character in her In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child play rehearsal.

In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I'd see Alan. https://t.co/qC3xxmwz3d — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 7, 2020

“In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I'd see Alan,” she tweeted. The legendary English actor passed away battling cancer in 2016 at the age of 69. His remarkable acting credits also included Die Hard (1988), Love Actually (2003) and Sweeney Todd (2007).

