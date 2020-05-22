J.K. Rowling surprises fans with Harry Potter's origin; Says the concept came to her while on a train journey

J.K. Rowling reveals what inspired her to write the Harry Potter series and how the concept came to her.

While many of us believe that a coffee shop named Elephant House in Edinburgh is the place of Harry Potter's birth, J.K. Rowling clears out the air and reveals that the concept actually came to her while on a Manchester to London train. The rumour about Edinburgh's cafe being the origin of the Harry Potter idea came after a fan posted a picture on Twitter of the Elephant House, which on its website describes itself as "made famous as the place of inspiration to writers such as J.K. Rowling, who sat writing much of her early novels in the back room overlooking Edinburgh Castle."

J.K. Rowling admitted that the creation of Hogwarts is inspired "by beautiful places I saw or visited because it's so far from the truth," she says. She also went on to reveal that the high-flying game of Quidditch most famously seen in the Harry Potter series was born after she stayed for a night at the Bourneville Hotel in Manchester. She clarified that a fan tweeted a picture from the bookstore Livraria Lello, in Porto, Portugal, that is supposedly said to have inspired the Hogwarts library but in reality J.K. Rowling has never visited the place.

"I sometimes hear Hogwarts was based on one or other of Edinburgh's schools, but that's 100% false, too. Hogwarts was created long before I clapped eyes on any of them! I did finish Hallows in the Balmoral, though, and I can't lie, I'd rate it a smidge higher than the Bournville," says J.K. Rowling. Well, that was quite a lot of information! The Harry Potter franchise has been one of the most popular series ever since its inception. With such fandom, there are many theories about the series but writer J.K. Rowling has cleared them all.

