J.K. Rowling's ex husband Jorge Arantes CONFESSES to slapping the Harry Potter author: I'm not sorry

Jorge Arantes, J.K. Rowling's ex-husband, confessed to slapping the Harry Potter author but also stated that he's not sorry for his actions. Read below to know what the former TV journalist and ex-drug addict had to share on the same.
J.K. Rowling has been the talk of the town for the past few days for her anti-trans tweets that had netizens shunning the Harry Potter author for her "narrow mindset." Many Harry Potter cast members like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson shared their opinions on the controversy stating that "Transgender women are women." With so much flak pointed toward her, Rowling wrote an essay on her website defending her stance while revealing how she is a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor.

The 54-year-old novelist is now happily married to Neil Murray for almost a decade, but her first marriage to Jorge Arantes, a former TV journalist and ex-drug addict, was anything but pretty. The ex-couple were married from 1992 to 1995 and had a baby girl, Jessica Isabel Rowling Arantes, in 1993. In a shocking interview with The Sun, Jorge confessed that he did slap his ex-wife but it was not domestic abuse as Rowling claimed her "violent" first marriage to be. "I slapped Joanne — but there was not sustained abuse. I’m not sorry for slapping her. If she says that, that’s up to her. It’s not true I hit her," Arantes stated outside his mother's doorstep in Porto.

The slap occurred on the night when the Fantastic Beasts author left Jorge, as admitted by the latter ten years ago. "Yes. It is true I slapped her. But, I didn’t abuse her," Arantes stressed while admitting that he had not bothered to even read the accusations put forward by Rowling on him of domestic abuse.

"I’ve been in the public eye now for over twenty years and have never talked publicly about being a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor," Rowling had written in her essay and added, "I managed to escape my first violent marriage with some difficulty, but I’m now married to a truly good and principled man, safe and secure in ways I never in a million years expected to be. However, the scars left by violence and sexual assault don’t disappear, no matter how loved you are, and no matter how much money you’ve made."

