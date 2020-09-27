Jo Bo Ah REVEALS how Lee Dong Wook treats her like an 'older brother' while working on Tale of the Nine Tailed

During a recent interview, Lee Dong-wook and Jo Bo-ah spoke candidly about their positive working experience on the sets of Tale of the Nine Tailed.

One of the most exciting K-dramas to look forward to in October 2020 has to be tvN's Tale of the Nine Tailed starring Goblin fame Lee Dong-wook as a male gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon, who currently lives in the city and Forest fame Jo Bo-Ah as a producing director hell-bent on finding Yeon.

During a recent interview with Dazed Korea, the co-stars shared how it was like to work with each other for the very first time. Dong-wook confessed that he never had a chance to meet Bo-ah before working on Tale of the Nine Tailed and got to know each other better during the drama's shoot. The 38-year-old actor learned that his co-star is very "mature, thoughtful, and deep." Calling Bo-ah dependable, Dong-wook revealed that he relied on her a lot while on set, to the extent that there are times when it seems like he's the younger one.

On the other hand, Bo-ah confessed to Dazed Korea, "Even though he’s my senior by far [as an actor], he treats me like an older brother, in a familiar way that makes me feel really comfortable." Moreover, the 29-year-old actress shared that her co-star was very considerate and tries to go along with her flow in terms of conversation and working style. Mirroring Dong-wook's stance, Bo-ah admitted that she too relies on him a lot during filming for the drama.

Are you excited to see Lee Dong-wook and Jo Bo-ah's fresh chemistry in Tale of the Nine Tailed? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Lee Dong Wook REVEALS how he tried to differentiate between his Tale of the Nine Tailed and Goblin characters

Meanwhile, also starring Kim Bum, Tale of The Nine Tailed premieres on October 7.

Share your comment ×