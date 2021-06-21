Joaquin Phoenix and fiance Rooney Mara to star in Lynne Ramsay's Polaris

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara last starred alongside each other in Mary Magdalene and Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot in 2018.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are all set to work together again, this time in director Lynne Ramsay's Polaris. As per Collider, the filmmaker confirmed the news during an interview with El Espanol while attending the Valencia International Film Festival. Previously, Ramsay worked with Phoenix on 2017's psychological thriller You Were Never Really Here. In the interview, the director was all praises for Joaquin's acting talent and his unique process.

It is yet unclear as to what role Phoenix and Mara will play in the film. Joaquin and Rooney first starred together on screen in 2013′s Her. Later, the duo also starred together in films like Mary Magdalene and Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot in 2018. The couple announced the birth of their son last year who is after Phoenix's late brother, River Phoenix.

On the professional front, Ramsay's movie will mark the first time that the duo will be working together since their engagement.

As for working with Phoenix for the second time with Polaris, Ramsay said, "He’s crazy, but he’s the best actor I’ve ever met. Everything he does on the set has a reason. It’s much more difficult when you come up with an original idea like this, but it’s impossible not to get excited when you’re preparing a movie with Joaquin", via Collider.

Apart from this film together, both Rooney and Phoenix have several major individual projects lined up. Mara has been confirmed to be a part of Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley and also Sarah Polley's literary adaptation Women Talking. Joaquin has been busy shooting for Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd and also has a film with Ridley Scott lined up.

