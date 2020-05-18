Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting their first child; Carol star is six months pregnant?

As per a recent report, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are all set to welcome their first child in 2020 as the Carol star is apparently six months pregnant. Read below for more details on the exciting news.

2020 has been nothing but confusing times for the world to witness as we're all cooped up at home on quarantine mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. For Hollywood celebrities, these past few months have been about spending quality time with their loved ones as their jam-packed schedules refrained them from doing so in the past. A lot of celebrity pregnancies have been reported in the past few months with Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid soon welcoming motherhood with their respective partners, Joe Jonas and Zayn Malik.

Adding to this list is Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, who are all set to embrace parenthood, as confirmed by Page Six. That's right! Rooney is reportedly pregnant and will be welcoming her first child with Joaquin in 2020. Moreover, the Carol star is apparently six months pregnant already. Her recent paparazzi photos saw Mara wearing baggy clothes to hide her baby bump, a technique that was used by Sophie when her pregnancy news first spread across media. Currently, Joaquin and Rooney are quietly quarantining in their LA home.

The amazing news if true is yet to be confirmed by the couple, who got engaged in May 2019. Joaquin and Rooney, who met on the sets of Her, also starred in Mary Magdalene. It was after their second film together that romance sparked between the 45-year-old actor and 35-year-old actress. Moreover, while Phoenix was recently ruling the award season with his numerous Best Actor wins for Joker, he had his ladylove to accompany and cheer him on.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

