Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcomed their first child last month; Son's name has an emotional dedication

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, who got engaged in May 2019, are said to have become parents for the first time to a baby boy who they named River.
A few months back, it was revealed that Joquin Pheonix and Rooney Mara were expecting their first child and that the Carol star was already six months pregnant at the time. Now, for some amazing news, the couple, who got engaged in May 2019, reportedly welcomed their first child last month. Moreover, we also have a baby name which is an emotional dedication to a beloved Phoenix family member.

The happy news was confirmed by Gunda director Victor Kossakovsky at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival screening of his film for which Joaquin is the executive producer. According to Just Jared, Victor revealed during the Q&A session, "He just got a baby, by the way. His name was... a beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote it now" While the couple hasn't confirmed the arrival of their son, they never announced the pregnancy in the first place. Nonetheless, the baby boy's name has a special meaning as it's a homage to Joaquin's elder brother River Phoenix, who sadly passed away at the young age of 23 in 1993.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

During an earlier interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Joaquin had shared how he has a special professional connection with the legacy left behind by his beloved brother. "There's always been a presence in all of our work in the past that we took individually and collectively. Absolutely (feeling River's presence in his work)... in virtually every movie that I made, there was a connection to River in some way. I think that we've all felt his presence and guidance in our lives in numerous ways," the Joker star had confessed.

