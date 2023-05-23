Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Haynes join forces for NC-17 gay love story

During an interview with IndieWire at the Cannes Film Festival, Haynes shared details about the film following the premiere of his latest work, "May December," featuring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. Haynes revealed that the upcoming film is an original script co-developed with Joaquin Phoenix, based on ideas and thoughts brought to him by the actor.

"We basically wrote with him as a story writer. Me and Jon Raymond and Joaquin share the story credit," Haynes explained. "And we hope to be shooting it beginning early next year. It's a gay love story set in 1930s L.A." He added, "Joaquin was pushing me further and going, 'No, let's go further.' This will be an NC-17 film."

Known for his commitment to challenging roles, Phoenix is no stranger to exploring complex and intense characters. With this collaboration, both Phoenix and Haynes are poised to delve into uncharted emotional territory, aiming to deliver a powerful and groundbreaking cinematic experience.

Haynes, acclaimed for his work on films such as "Carol," "Far From Heaven," "Poison," and "Velvet Goldmine," has established himself as a visionary director in the realm of romantic period dramas and queer cinema. He expressed his dedication to his craft and the projects that lie ahead, stating, "All I can do is just keep hunkering down and committing to each project. I have more features planned. I have also episodic projects coming that are planned, which are really exciting. I'm going back to work with Kate Winslet with something she brought me for HBO."

Haynes' most recent work, "May December," loosely based on the Mary Kay Letourneau scandal, explores the intricacies of a forbidden romance. The film has been praised for its nuanced approach, focusing on emotional depth rather than sensationalism. Haynes trusts the audience to unpack the moral complexities of the story on their own.

As anticipation grows for Joaquin Phoenix's next daring portrayal and Todd Haynes' unique storytelling, audiences eagerly await the release of this boundary-pushing NC-17 gay love story. The film promises to challenge societal norms, captivate viewers, and further establish Phoenix and Haynes as fearless artists unafraid to venture into unexplored cinematic territory.



ALSO READ: Joker 2: Here’s everything you need to know about Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix’s much-anticipated sequel