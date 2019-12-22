Joaquin Phoenix ate just an apple a day to lose 52 pounds for Joker. Read on for more details.

An apple a day kept the fat away from Joaquin Phoenix, who starved himself to lose weight for his character Arthur Fleck in Joker. Joker is, beyond doubt, one of the biggest releases of 2019. From critics to the audience, the movie has been praised by all, especially for Joaquin Phoenix’s remarkable portrayal of one of the darkest villains in the superhero universe. As tricky as it was, the actor successfully managed to capture the soul of the comic book character and, needless to say, the transformation did not happen overnight.

According to director Todd Phillips, revealed even though he was offered, Phoenix declined the help of a nutritionist and other diet experts to lose weight. However, as decided by the makers, the actor managed to lose 52 pounds to get into the character of a scrawny Arthur aka Joker, all by himself! By the end of the process, the director recalled that he could not recognise Phoenix during a table read. As the actor explained at the Venice Film Festival, the sudden weight loss ended up affecting his psychology. “You start to go mad when you lose that amount of weight in that amount of time,” the actor asserted.

The director mentioned that even after he repeatedly asked the actor to consult nutrition, Phoenix maintained that he wants to do it by himself. When asked what kind of strategy he would be using to lose that much weight, the actor simply stated that he would starve himself and henceforth, just ate an apple a day for the entire summer. When the director finally met the actor post the drastic weight loss, he revealed that the actor was like a “Shell of a man," ComicBook reported.

The movie was released on October 2 and was an overnight success. It was widely praised for exploring some very serious issues. During the course of the movie, the script manages to explore various sensitive themes, including mental health, American politics and class divide.

Credits :ComicBook

