Joaquin Phoenix Birthday: 5 movies by the Oscar winning actor that won hearts of the audience

As a young actor, Joaquin Phoenix began his career on television before obtaining his first feature film part in the 1986 sci-fi thriller "SpaceCamp." Jump forward to 2020, and the guy is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his horrific portrayal in Tod Phillips' "Joker." To put it another way, Phoenix has gone a long way in Hollywood. While he is most known for his role as the Clown Prince of Crime, Phoenix has given us many other fantastic performances. He's played killer, musician, and drugged-out detective throughout the years. He's been to the American West, the Roman Empire, and Pennsylvania's cornfields. He's no stranger to genres such as horror, drama, and humor, and his ability to portray practically anybody has resulted in a wonderfully unique career. So, in honor of Joaquin Phoenix’s 47th birthday and his remarkable career, we've chosen 5 of his best films that won our hearts.

1. Her

"Her," written and directed by Spike Jonze, is often recognized as Phoenix's greatest picture. Although he has previously featured in love films, "Her" is unlike any of his other endeavors. Phoenix stars as Theodore, a guy who falls in love with someone new after divorcing his wife, in this 2013 dramedy. But there's a twist in this romance: Theodore's love interest, Samantha (Scarlett Johansson), is artificial intelligence.

2. Joker

Joker, perhaps the biggest picture of 2019, drew a lot of controversy for its Taxi Driver-style portrayal of the classic Batman villain. Following Heath Ledger's legendary depiction of The Joker in The Dark Knight, the bar was set very high for Joaquin (Christopher Nolan, 2008). Phoenix was under a lot of pressure to put things right after Jared Lato's underwhelming performance as the tattooed gangster in Suicide Squad (David Ayer, 2016). Fortunately, Todd Phillips' origin narrative was a success, serving as a psychological character study into the mind of a lunatic.

3. The Master

Joaquin portrays Freddie, an ex-navy photographer with a terrible drinking problem, as a man out of time. Anderson's strange drama necessitates some weird method of acting, which Phoenix masterfully portrays.

4. You Were Never Really Here

"You Were Never Really Here," based on Jonathan Ames' book, stars Joaquin Phoenix as Joe, a hired shooter who rescues females trapped in human trafficking rings. He's known for using exceptionally heinous techniques, and he's often plagued by unpleasant memories from his past. But his life takes a nasty turn when he is recruited to retrieve a state senator's kidnapped daughter. As Joe armed himself and embarks on a brutal rescue operation, he understands there's a conspiracy at work, one involving higher levels of government and individuals willing to go to any length to keep their misdeeds hidden.

5. Two Lovers

"Two Lovers," based on Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky's short novel "White Nights," stars Phoenix and Gwyneth Paltrow as neighbors who have a tangled attraction to one other. Phoenix portrays Leonard, a guy who has tried suicide multiple times as a result of life's adversities. He and his wife are divorced, and now his parents are attempting to match him with someone new.

ALSO READ:Joaquin Phoenix shared why he won’t ‘impose’ his beliefs around veganism on his son, would educate him instead