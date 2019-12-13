Joaquin Phoenix to collaborate with director Mike Mills for an untitled film

"Joker" fame Joaquin Phoenix was spotted shooting Mike Mills directorial project in New York City's Central Park.
The film is yet to be titled. Several pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which Phoenix was seen smiling and hanging out on a large rock outside with a young co-star, reports dailymail.co.uk. Phoenix was wearing a dark gree coat with black pants and shoes on the Central Park set, as a small amount of snow was seen on the ground.

He was also spotted chatting with the 55 year old director Mills, who last directed "20th Century Women" in 2016. For his performance in "Joker", Phoenix is nominated For Best Actor At The Golden Globes.

Credits :IANS

