Joaquin Phoenix convinced the Golden Globes to go vegan this year; Here's Why

Joaquin Phoenix convinced Golden Globes to serve vegan food at this year’s award ceremony. Read on to know more.

Making this year’s Golden Globes extra special, the organisers decided to add a vegan meal to its menu and we have Joaquin Phoenix to thank for that. The actor was an influential voice at this year’s award ceremony not just because he won best actor in a drama for his remarkable performance in Joker, but also because he had something to do with the vegan food served at the ceremony’s star-studded dinner. Being a staunch animal rights activist, Phoenix convinced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that runs the Golden Globes, to introduce its first all-vegan menu at the diner.

According to a report by Variety, Golden Globes usually treats its guests to plates of steak or fish, and it has been this way since forever. This year, however, the menu featured various vegan food items like, chilled golden beet soup, oyster mushroom scallops with mushroom risotto and a chocolate opera dome for dessert. Not just on the dinner table, the plant-based dishes were also served at the backstage bar, where celebrities go to snack between commercial breaks. According to a source, none of the finger-food sandwiches served this year had meat in them.

Although a huge chunk of Phoenix’s acceptance speech had to be bleeped out due to obscenity, but we did get to hear him talk about the importance of Veganism, a cause he swears by” “I would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It’s a very bold move, making tonight plant-based. We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs sometimes or back, please,” he mentioned in the speech.

