Joaquin Phoenix DEBUTS partially shaved head at New York Film festival; SEE PICS

Joaquin Phoenix has a new haircut that we can't get our minds around. On Tuesday, the actor, 46, arrived at the New York Film Festival with the center of his head buzzed short and the side parts left long and gray. During a Q&A for his next film "C'mon C'mon," Phoenix hid his uneven hair with a black beanie, but he exposed it when strolling the red carpet in an Animal Liberation Front hooded sweatshirt, as per Page Six.

Check out his new haircut look here:

However, in the black-and-white film, Johnny (Phoenix), a radio journalist, goes on a cross-country journey with his little nephew (Woody Norman). In the film, Gaby Hoffmann portrays Johnny's sister, Viv, and it will be released on November 19. Interestingly, it's another film that's to blame for the odd buzzcut. As per Page Six, Phoenix shaved his head for his part in "Disappointment Blvd." and has reportedly let it grow out at various lengths.

While little information about the Ari Aster-directed film is available at this time, Phoenix plays “one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time,” according to IMDB. Patti LuPone, Michael Gandolfini, Parker Posey, Nathan Lane, and Michael Gandolfini are all involved in the project, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, Phoenix has also been known to go to extremes for parts in films such as "The Joker," for which he dropped 52 pounds. He told Extra at the time, “I love studying, I love research, I love reading books... but there's something about actually feeling something that nothing else really comes close to.”

