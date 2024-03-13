Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler And Pedro Pascal To Appear In Ari Aster's Eddington? Here's What Report Says

Ari Aster, known for his bold and visceral storytelling, has garnered critical acclaim for his films like Hereditary and Midsommar. His unique directorial style, characterized by intense psychological themes and stunning visuals, captivates audiences worldwide. Now, Aster is set to showcase his talent once again in his upcoming film Eddington, boasting an impressive ensemble cast featuring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Michael Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr., promising another unforgettable cinematic experience.

Ari Aster assembles cast for Eddington

Ari Aster's upcoming film Eddington has attracted a stellar ensemble cast, including Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Michael Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr.

The project is backed and produced by A24, known for its penchant for unconventional and haunting narratives, suggesting that Eddington will likely be no exception. Plot details are being closely guarded, but what's known is that the story centers around a small-town New Mexico sheriff with ambitions beyond his current role.

Production for Eddington commences this week, with Ari Aster assuming multiple roles as writer, director, and producer alongside Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner. Renowned cinematographer Darius Khondji, a two-time Academy Award nominee for his work on Evita and Bardo, will handle the cinematography duties.

Eddington represents the sixth collaboration between Square Peg and A24. The production company and distributor previously partnered on Ari Aster's acclaimed films Hereditary, Midsommar, and Beau Is Afraid, as well as Dream Scenario and the forthcoming Death of a Unicorn.

A-Star cast for Eddington

Joaquin Phoenix received a recent Golden Globe nomination for his leading role in Beau Is Afraid, Ari Aster's 2023 dark comedy horror centered around a troubled man returning home to confront his mother. Whereas Emma Stone, fresh off her second Academy Award win for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, which she also produced, has been busy with projects like the Showtime series The Curse, where she collaborated with Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

Austin Butler, currently starring in Dune: Part Two, is set to appear in Jeff Nichols' upcoming film The Bikeriders. Pedro Pascal is involved in Ethan Coen's Drive Away Dolls and is working on the second season of HBO's The Last of Us. Luke Grimes, known for his roles in Yellowstone and American Sniper, is also recognized for his work as a recording artist. Deirdre O’Connell's notable credits include Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, while Michael Ward has appeared in Top Boy and is set to feature in Empire of Light. Clifton Collins Jr., known for his roles in Capote and Jockey, rounds out the cast.

