Joaquin Phoenix on his psyche while filming Joker: I was living like a hermit because I was on an extreme diet

Joaquin Phoenix recently opened up about the extreme diet he followed while filming Joker and how it affected his Psyche. Read on to know more.

Food was all Joaquin Phoenix could think about while he was filming Joker. To get into the skin of DC’s darkest villain, Phoenix underwent an extreme diet and ended up losing about 23 Kilos. During a recent interview with W Magazine, the actor opened about his weight loss experience and revealed that his strict diet took a toll on his psyche. The actor asserted that while filming the movie, he lived like a hermit because he was on an extreme diet and it was difficult for him to socialise since he wasn’t eating or drinking properly.

He also mentioned that since he was not consuming enough food, he constantly dreamed about eating a huge meal and would wake up feeling guilty the next morning. In December, Joker is, beyond doubt, one of the biggest releases of 2019. From critics to the audience, the movie has been praised by all, especially for Joaquin Phoenix’s remarkable portrayal of one of the darkest villains in the superhero universe. In December, director Todd Phillips revealed that in order to achieve the perfect body, that would suit the character of Arthur Fleck, Phoenix just ate an apple a day for the entire summer.

Even though he was offered, Phoenix declined the help of a nutritionist and other diet experts to lose weight. As decided by the makers, the actor managed to lose 52 pounds to get into the character of a scrawny Arthur aka Joker, all by himself! By the end of the process, the director recalled that he could not recognise Phoenix during a table read. During the latest interview, the 45-year-old actor also revealed that he took dance training to prepare for the character.

