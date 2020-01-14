Joaquin Phoenix on Oscar nomination for Joker: The Academy’s encouragement helped ignite and sustain my career

Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips are on cloud nine as their film Joker has received a staggering 11 nominations at Oscars 2020. Read below to know how Joaquin and Todd reacted to the happy news.

The Oscars 2020 nominations were finally revealed with several obvious choices, many surprises and even more snubs. Leading the pack is Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, who delivers the performance of a lifetime in this DC origin story. Joaquin has already been raking in Best Actor wins from prestigious award ceremonies like Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards and is also the shoo-in for Leading Actor at the Oscars. The 11 nominations also include Best Picture, Directing, Cinematography, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Original Score, Film Editing and Make-up and Hairstyling.

Phoenix and Phillips, who have created a close-knit bond post shooting for the film, are nothing but ecstatic for all the Oscar love their passion project has received. "I feel honored and humbled to have been nominated by my fellow actors. The Academy’s encouragement helped ignite and sustain my career and I am incredibly grateful for that support. I’d like to also congratulate my fellow nominees for being recognized for their inspiring performances that have enriched our art form," the 45-year-old star gushed.

On the other hand, the 49-year-old filmmaker shared, "Joker began as an idea, an experiment really— could we take an “indie approach” to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we’re seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love," and added, "I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the film-making community have embraced the film and its message."

Which Oscar categories do you think Joker will win on February 10, 2020, when the 92nd Academy Awards take place?

