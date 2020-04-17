Joaquin Phoenix requests New York Governor to release prisoners during Coronavirus crisis

Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix urged the New York Governor to release prisoners during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Read on to know more.

Joaquin Phoenix urged the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to release some prisoners amid the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. The Hollywood actor put forward his request in a video posted by the Aging People in Prison Campaign’s twitter handle. The Joker actor requested the government to take action immediately. “A message from Oscar award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix. I’m calling on @NYGovCuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison. The lives of so many people depend on his action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19,” the tweet read.

He pointed out that it is difficult to maintain hygiene and social distancing when it comes to prisons. He stated that people in the jail could contract virus from each other and spread it further, including the ones who are just working in the facility. “The spread of coronavirus in prisons threatens the health and safety of all of us. When you're incarcerated there's no such thing as social distancing and ensuring good hygiene is not an option. Leaders must do everything possible to prevent incarcerated people and those who work in prisons from becoming ill and spreading the virus,” he said in the video.

According to a report by Fox News, there have been nearly 600,000 cases of the coronavirus in the United States and out of them 25,000 people have lost their lives. Globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University, about 2,152,000 people have contracted the virus and 145,000 have died.

