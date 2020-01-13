Joaquin Phoenix REVEALS he felt media impeded on the mourning process during brother River Phoenix's death

Joaquin Phoenix and his family recently spoke candidly about the death of the actor's brother River Phoenix in 1993. Joaquin, who was 19 at the time of his brother's death, stated that according to him, the media impeded the mourning process for his family.

In 1993, at the height of his career, teen idol River Phoenix passed away after a drug overdose at the nightclub in West Hollywood. With him were his 21-year-old sister Rain Phoenix and 19-year-old brother Joaquin Phoenix. 26 years later, Joaquin along with his family speaks openly with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes about River's death and the legacy he left behind. The Joker star revealed that his elder brother had told him that he would be the bigger star between the two of them and showed him Raging Bull (1980) amongst many other movies.

Later on, while sitting with his entire family including Rain and mother Heart Phoenix, Joaquin shared that the Phoenix family really didn't know that River was a really substantial actor and movie star. "So during that time in which you're most vulnerable, there are helicopters flying over. There are people that are trying to sneak onto your land. Certainly, for me, it felt like it impeded on the mourning process, right?," Phoenix confessed. Joaquin also shared that it was his mom and sister who really kept River's memory alive.

On the other hand, Heart stated on 60 Minutes that there is no timeline for grief and added, "The grieving process happens out of nowhere, you know? I'll be driving and all of a sudden, I will feel it and I will just welcome it."

For now, the Phoenix family remembers River with a smile on their faces and they take pleasure in talking about the legacy behind. "There's always been a presence in all of our work in the past that we took individually and collectively...," Joaquin stated and added, "Absolutely (feeling River's presence in his work)... in virtually every movie that I made, there was a connection to River in some way. I think that we've all felt his presence and guidance in our lives in numerous ways."

