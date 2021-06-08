Joaquin Phoenix REVEALS his honest reaction on winning his first Oscar in 2020 for Joker: I was full of fear

In a recent interview, Joaquin Phoenix shared how he truly felt about winning his first-ever Oscar in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for Joker at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Joaquin Phoenix is giving a very honest reply to how he truly felt about winning his first-ever Oscar at the Oscars 2020 aka 92nd Academy Awards. In case you were living under a rock, the 46-year-old actor deservedly took home the Academy Award in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his fabulous Arthur Fleck performance last year.

"I'll be honest with you here. I did not want to get up anywhere and do anything. I was not excited about the opportunity. It's just not who I am. I was full of fear," Joaquin admitted in an interview with The Sunday Times via Just Jared. Talking about how he was terrified to even give his acceptance speech, Phoenix added that he was "in that situation and there was a part of me that just wanted to say, 'Thanks so much, great, goodnight.' But I felt like I had to...If I'm up here, I can't just thank my mom."

Ultimately, the Her star delivered a moving winning speech that touched upon "fight against injustice" and "animal rights."

"I have been a scoundrel all my life, I've been selfish. I've been cruel at times, hard to work with and I'm grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. I think that's when we're at our best: when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for our past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow. When we educate each other; when we guide each other to redemption," Joaquin had tactfully concluded his inspiring winning speech, which instantly became a topic of discussion amongst fans.

Meanwhile, Phoenix recently made his presence felt at the Oscars 2021 when he presented the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, which went to Anthony Hopkins for The Father.

